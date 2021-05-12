$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Sharps Compliance reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sharps Compliance.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In other Sharps Compliance news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $3,858,537.10. Also, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 2,719 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $43,531.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,888.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after buying an additional 231,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 395,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 337,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 62,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $276.67 million and a P/E ratio of 234.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $18.67.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.