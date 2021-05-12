$0.14 EPS Expected for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. ZIX posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZIXI shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens began coverage on ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

In other news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,055.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ZIX by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIX in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 400,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 622,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 26,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.66. 685,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,674. ZIX has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $379.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

