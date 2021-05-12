-$0.14 EPS Expected for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.20). Aterian posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aterian.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATER shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Aterian from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Aterian stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 34,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,250. Aterian has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

