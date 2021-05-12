-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). National CineMedia reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

NCMI stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $338.03 million, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

In other news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,221,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 201,232 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

