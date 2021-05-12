$0.10 EPS Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.09. CECO Environmental reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.60%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CECE. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CECE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $257.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.47.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

