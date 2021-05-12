$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.01. Twitter posted earnings per share of ($1.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Twitter stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 403,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,847,502. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day moving average is $57.00. Twitter has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $657,372.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,177 shares of company stock worth $4,406,501 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $170,955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,278 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Twitter by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,549,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $162,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,664 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

