Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Holdings Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 1,119.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.18% of Zymeworks worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZYME. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In other Zymeworks news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $26,533.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,477.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathryn O’driscoll sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $27,289.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,704.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,121 shares of company stock worth $276,979 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

