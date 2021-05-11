Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZURVY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of ZURVY stock opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.08.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.