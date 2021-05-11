Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 43 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $25,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $904,356,000 after acquiring an additional 154,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after acquiring an additional 836,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,509,000 after purchasing an additional 77,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,986 shares of company stock worth $9,754,230 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $466.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.17 billion, a PE ratio of 132.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $516.03 and its 200 day moving average is $526.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.29 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.24.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

