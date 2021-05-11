Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,912 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $28,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Honeywell International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 26,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 86,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $230.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $232.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.