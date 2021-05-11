Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 14,523 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,523 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $40,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Anthem by 338.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Anthem by 4.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Anthem by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 218,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,265,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM opened at $401.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $371.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.02. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.62.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.