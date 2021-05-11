ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI):

5/4/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $54.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $59.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $67.00 to $70.00.

4/28/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $64.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 253,950 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $11,940,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,950 shares in the company, valued at $11,940,729. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,395 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $112,038.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,645,190 shares of company stock valued at $137,160,489.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

