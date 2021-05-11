ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.110-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $161 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.14 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.490-0.500 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.48.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZI stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,441,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,927. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $24,541,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,541,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $112,038.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,395 shares in the company, valued at $112,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,645,190 shares of company stock valued at $137,160,489.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.