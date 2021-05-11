ZKSwap Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $50.48 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 10th. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.83 or 0.00003314 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $361.61 million and $50.48 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $529.10 or 0.00957298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00065438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 148.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.59 or 0.00248948 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $661.03 or 0.01195994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003665 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00029336 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.20 or 0.00711406 BTC.

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

