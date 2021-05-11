Zions Bancorporation, National Association Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $60.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $114,152.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $468,063.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,303.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,327 shares of company stock worth $4,231,608 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

