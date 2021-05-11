ZINC Price Up 42.9% This Week (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, ZINC has traded up 42.9% against the dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0569 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZINC has a market cap of $317,691.81 and $1,858.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00083748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00019228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00059730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00064507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00107092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.49 or 0.00793218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,117.38 or 0.09132290 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

