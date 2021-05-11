Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at SVB Leerink

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.22% from the company’s previous close.

ZBH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.68.

NYSE ZBH opened at $171.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,074.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $108.78 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

