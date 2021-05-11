ZIMBOCASH Price Tops $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $4.61 million and approximately $14,396.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 91.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.97 or 0.00722577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00066878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.14 or 0.00246474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $666.97 or 0.01190065 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.25 or 0.00726641 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,419,109 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.