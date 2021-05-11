Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ZG has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.36.

Shares of ZG opened at $113.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.60. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $44.70 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Zillow Group by 143.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

