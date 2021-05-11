Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $200.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZG. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.36.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $113.87 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $44.70 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.60.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Zillow Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,769,000 after buying an additional 388,568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,004,000 after acquiring an additional 187,678 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,674,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,478,000 after purchasing an additional 86,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,665,000. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.