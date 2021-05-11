Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Corteva by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth $3,750,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 4,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.35.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

