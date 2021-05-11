Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANIK. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $928,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 567.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 145,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 52,275 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of ANIK opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $596.23 million, a PE ratio of -88.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.