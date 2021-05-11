Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,714,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,516,000 after purchasing an additional 36,217 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,467,000 after purchasing an additional 379,419 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,017,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $1,366,533.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,364,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 348 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $41,909.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,110 shares in the company, valued at $615,397.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,706 shares of company stock worth $2,504,044 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW stock opened at $129.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $81.72 and a 52 week high of $133.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.22.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

