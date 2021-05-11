Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Unitil worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Unitil by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.82. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.79 million, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTL. Bank of America lowered shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of Unitil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $291,223.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

