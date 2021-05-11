Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,561 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after buying an additional 945,119 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,691,000 after buying an additional 886,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $194.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.92 and a 200-day moving average of $175.78. The company has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $197.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.53.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

