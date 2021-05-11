Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

