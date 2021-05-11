Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) to Buy

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ONCY. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.05.

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 161,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

