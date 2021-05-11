Zacks Investment Research Lowers SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SJW Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.68. SJW Group has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $71.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 97,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SJW Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

