Zacks Investment Research Lowers Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Sell

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

RDFN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

Shares of RDFN opened at $55.65 on Tuesday. Redfin has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.30 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.35.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. Equities analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,569,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,185,362.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,850 shares of company stock worth $5,577,443 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

