Zacks Investment Research Lowers One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

OSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Noble Financial restated a hold rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.10 million, a PE ratio of 121.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $589,000.00. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

