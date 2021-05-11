Zacks Investment Research Lowers Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grid Dynamics International Inc. engages in architecting and delivering digital transformation programs principally in the retail, technology and financial sectors. Grid Dynamics International Inc., formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp, is based in Calif., United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $15.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,208.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,057.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,126.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,062 shares of company stock valued at $294,933. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 24.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $900,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

