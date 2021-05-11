Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inotiv Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company. It involved in providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies. Inotiv Inc., formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems Inc., is based in WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. “

NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $28.71 on Friday. Inotiv has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $30.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $877,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the 1st quarter worth about $670,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

