Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.98) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Teekay Tankers posted earnings per share of $3.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $69.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.98 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 21.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on TNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,072,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 73,680 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 278,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 81,628 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $469.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

