Zacks: Brokerages Expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to post $1.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.68 billion. TechnipFMC reported sales of $3.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $6.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $7.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. AlphaValue lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,889,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,428,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,743,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,290,000 after buying an additional 2,058,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,583,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,489,000 after buying an additional 1,933,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.22. 4,870,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,698,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

