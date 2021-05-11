Zacks: Brokerages Expect Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) to Announce $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) to report earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $0.92. Smith & Wesson Brands posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Smith & Wesson Brands.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $23.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,668.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 1,500 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

