Zacks: Brokerages Expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.95 Million

Analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will post $119.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.50 million and the highest is $121.40 million. MicroStrategy reported sales of $110.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year sales of $504.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $499.80 million to $509.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $528.10 million, with estimates ranging from $519.50 million to $536.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSTR. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Monday. They set a “market outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.00.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $569.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $669.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,745.50 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $109.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00.

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total value of $924,151.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total value of $7,049,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,052,824.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826. Corporate insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,542,000 after buying an additional 62,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 491.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,630,000 after purchasing an additional 702,878 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,647,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $90,540,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,137,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

