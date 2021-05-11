Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.23). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KZR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.05. 212,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,490. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a market cap of $242.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.33. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

