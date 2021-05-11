Zacks: Brokerages Expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.19). Esports Entertainment Group posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GMBL shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark started coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of GMBL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.26. 22,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,094. The company has a market cap of $195.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.75. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 1,157.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 222,409 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

