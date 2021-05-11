Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%.

OFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.90.

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $27.02. 14,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $346,137. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,380 shares of company stock worth $289,519 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 131.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 72,892 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,721,000 after buying an additional 5,926,466 shares during the period. Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 127,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.