Zacks: Brokerages Expect BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) to Post $0.73 EPS

Analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) will report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. BWX Technologies reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $61,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,644.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $205,752 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 808.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWXT opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

