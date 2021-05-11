Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.02 Million

Analysts forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will announce $9.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $25.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $27.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $50.54 million, with estimates ranging from $48.68 million to $52.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yatra Online.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YTRA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 512,005 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. Yatra Online has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.94.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

