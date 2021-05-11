Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gemini Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock traded down $1.20 on Monday, hitting $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,419. Gemini Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,388,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,269,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

