Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.31. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $9.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FBC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

FBC traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $45.52. 2,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

