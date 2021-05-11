Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $3.37. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings of ($1.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 179.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $9.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $5.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGLE. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

In other news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 78,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $3,061,048.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 343,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,784,720. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EGLE traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.50. 225,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,705. The company has a market cap of $596.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.46. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $51.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

