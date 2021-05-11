Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.06). Affimed posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Affimed.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 99.24% and a negative net margin of 172.01%.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ AFMD remained flat at $$9.38 on Tuesday. 88,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,763. Affimed has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62. The company has a market cap of $921.93 million, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 2.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in Affimed by 92.6% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 493,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 237,075 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Affimed by 26.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 43,725 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 11.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 31.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,028,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after buying an additional 1,687,215 shares during the last quarter. 52.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affimed (AFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.