Zacks: Analysts Expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will post sales of $320.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $313.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $327.00 million. Umpqua reported sales of $327.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

Umpqua stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Umpqua by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

