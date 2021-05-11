Zacks: Analysts Expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Summit Hotel Properties reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

