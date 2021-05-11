Zacks: Analysts Expect Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will announce sales of $333.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $332.20 million to $334.40 million. Nuance Communications posted sales of $338.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $6,372,108.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,667,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,249,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 729.0% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 372,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 327,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,257. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 527.30, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Nuance Communications has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $53.93.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

