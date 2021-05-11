Zacks: Analysts Expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to announce $197.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.34 million and the highest is $198.10 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $194.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year sales of $790.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.36 million to $800.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $815.23 million, with estimates ranging from $771.54 million to $870.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Shares of NYSE:MGP traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.09. 5,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,146. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

