Zacks: Analysts Expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.01 Million

Posted by on May 11th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to announce $197.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.34 million and the highest is $198.10 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $194.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year sales of $790.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.36 million to $800.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $815.23 million, with estimates ranging from $771.54 million to $870.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Shares of NYSE:MGP traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.09. 5,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,146. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Further Reading: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.