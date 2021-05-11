Zacks: Analysts Expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.25). GDS reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS traded down $3.51 on Monday, hitting $70.88. 1,900,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,235. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.87. GDS has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in GDS by 597.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GDS in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in GDS by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

